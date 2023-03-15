Crawley and Horley water provider invites customers to ‘your water, your say’ meeting

Questions could cover the service the company provides, its impact on the environment, their water bill, or whatever other topic is important to them.
A public online ‘Your water, your say’ meeting is being held by SES Water from 6pm to 7.30pm on April, 25 2023. During the session, people will be able to raise queries and feedback about particular issues, including their priorities for the future. The event is part of SES Water’s work to develop its plans for 2025-30 and beyond.
SES Water Chief Executive Officer, Ian Cain, said: “We’re proud of the service we provide to our customers, but recognise how important it is for them to have their say about their water service. We know that water is essential for a thriving environment and a healthy and prosperous society. It needs to be affordable and accessible for everyone.
“We are currently preparing our detailed plan for 2025 to 2030. The 'Your water, your say' meeting on the evening of April 25 will allow our customers to hear about the plan, ask me and my team questions, and highlight the issues they want us to focus on in the future.”
Ian added: “We want as many people as possible to join us, to have their say and help shape the service we deliver, so please visit our website www.seswater.co.uk for full details on how you can take part. You can also find out more about the meeting from CCW, the dedicated consumer watchdog for water customers, and the water industry’s economic regulator, Ofwat. That’s by visiting via ccwater.org.uk and ofwat.gov.uk.
“If you aren’t online, we can provide support to enable you to take part. Please call us on 01737 772000 to discuss what assistance you might need.”
SES Water’s ‘Your Water, Your Say’ session will also be attended by representatives from Ofwat and CCW. In its 2025-30 business plan submission to Ofwat in October 2023, the Company will be required to set out how it will address the issues raised at the meeting.
A second 'Your Water, Your Say' session will also take place in the autumn of this year, after the business plan has been submitted, so customers have the opportunity to ask how their queries and feedback are being dealt with by SES Water via its plan. Attendees will also be able to raise new issues and ask questions on new topics.
It’s important to note that customers supplied with water by SES Water are provided with wastewater, or sewerage, services by either Southern Water or Thames Water. Both these companies are holding ‘Your water, your say’ sessions of their own in the coming weeks, with more information available from each company.
See more: Crawley resident ‘gobsmacked’ by County Council’s decision to install EV chargers on road, Work programme inspires Crawley secondary school students to reach their potential, 9 of the best pubs in Crawley, handpicked by an AI chatbot
SES Water supplies water to over 745,000 people in east Surrey, and parts of West Sussex, west Kent and south London. The company’s supply area is 322 square miles (835 sq km), extending from Morden and South Croydon in the north, to Gatwick Airport in the south, and from Cobham, Leatherhead and Dorking in the west, to Edenbridge and Bough Beech in the east.