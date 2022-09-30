The festival will feature ales brewed using only British-grown hop varieties.

Both pubs will be hosting the festival from Wednesday, October 12 to Sunday, October 23 inclusive.

The festival line-up includes Jester (Green Jack Brewery), Rebel Flame (Shepherd Neame Brewery), All the Leaves are Brown (Brewster's Brewery), Bonkers Conkers (Greene King Brewery), Hoptober (Coach House Brewery), Kaleidoscope (Lancaster Brewery) and Victory Ale (Batemans Brewery).

Crawley and Horley Wetherspoons pubs host 12-day real-ale festival

A selection of real ales, including three from overseas brewers (who have brewed their beers in England for the festival) will be available during the festival.

The overseas brewers are from South Africa, Norway and Australia. The overseas ales are Autumn Amber (Mad Giant Brewery, South Africa), Rav (Telemark Bryggeri, Norway) and Wungong (Nowhereman Brewery, Australia).

A number of the ales will also be available in the pub for the first time, including some brewed especially for the festival.The ales will cost £1.99 a pint.

Jubilee Oak pub manager, Stuart Barath said: "The festival is a great celebration of real ale all made using only British-grown hop varieties.

"It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb ales over a 12-day period and support the British hop industry too.

"The hop varieties include Jester, Fuggles, First Gold, Opus, Goldings and Godiver.

"The ales will be available at great value for money prices."

