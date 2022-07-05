Crawley-based community art project hosts first weekly ‘Tale of Motherhood From Around The World’ podcast

Set against a backdrop of textured lullaby-inspired sound design, each short episode (approx 5 min) is a deep dive into a first-hand account of the overwhelming love, change, and challenges experienced by women in the days following childbirth.

The power of song is explored as a timeless and universal tool for establishing and celebrating the maternal bond, as different women from diverse cultures each give a unique testimony about their personal experience of caring for their young.

Murmuration Arts group has been working in Crawley for the last two years, meeting parents in Crawley and leading research interviews with them. The 30 minutes interviews have been turned into a series of short podcast episodes entitled ‘The Mothers Voice, Tales of Motherhood From Around The World’.

Crawley-based community art project hosts first weekly podcast

Project Director Marion Duggan, said: "I found my voice when I became a mother.

“We designed a participatory arts workshop programme to provide a supportive atmosphere to meet and connect with other parents in the area.

“Hoping to facilitate friendships and nurture an inclusive, safe space through gentle, fun games, and self-care activities, including singing, breathing and writing workshops.

“The podcast is one way of us sharing the memories of the wonderful women we have met over the last 2 years.”