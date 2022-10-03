Crawley based funeral directors teams up with homeless charity to support its ‘Harvest Initiative’

Food donated to the Harvest Initiative is used in Crawley Open House’s hostel kitchen to feed its 24 hostel residents and supply its food parcels, which are distributed to those in need.

Crawley Open House’s mission is to provide support to those suffering from the effects of homelessness, unemployment, loneliness, discrimination, or other forms of social exclusion.

A spokesman from Ballard & Shortall said: “While all donations are greatly appreciated, Crawley Open House is especially in need of: Long-life milk, toilet roll, sugar, tinned meat and fish, jam, marmalade & honey, spray deodorants, biscuits, chocolate & sweets, tea and coffee, jars of cooking sauce and pasta sauce, tinned potatoes and vegetables, tins of beans and spaghetti, custard and rice pudding, soup, new unisex socks and underwear, and dog food and treats.”

Crawley Open House food appeal

Ballard & Shortall, part of C.P.J. Field, has funeral homes across Sussex and Surrey. Founded in 1899. The home has helped thousands of families from the Mid-Sussex and Surrey regions in their time of need.

Ballard & Shortall kindly asks donations be made to any of its funeral homes throughout Autumn and Winter from Monday to Friday 9am–5pm.