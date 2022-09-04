Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity has organised a ‘60 Day Challenge Fundraiser’ to raise £6,000 to offer low-cost counselling for anyone who may need it.

Originally, Relate was known as the Marriage Guidance Council, only seeing married couples. However, over the years it evolved into Relate, seeing all combinations of couples, married, co-habiting, co-parenting and same-sex couples.

The charity now offers counselling for couples, families, children and young people and individuals. In addition, psycho-sexual therapy is also offered to any couple who may be experiencing sexual problems in their relationship.

Relate West Sussex marriage counselling charity celebrates its 60th birthday with a new logo and ‘60-day’ challenge fundraiser

Relate’s main office, which opened in 1962, is based on Brighton Road. Its counselling service is now offered in towns and villages across West Sussex.

Lisa Phillips, Centre Manager said: “The breakdown of any relationship has an emotional impact on everyone involved.

“Family breakdown can potentially cost local authorities and consequently the taxpayer thousands of pounds in family intervention support, social services, and increased housing need.

“It’s in all of our interests to prevent an acrimonious breakdown in family relationships and Relate’s counselling service does just that, by helping people to have difficult conversations about life’s challenges, in a safe space.”

Young people’s counsellor Nicola Platts said: “Young people are struggling with poor mental health, anxiety and thoughts of suicide now, more than ever. Young people need our support, especially after the pandemic.”

Over 50% of the appointments that Relate offers are either free or subsidised. The charity anticipates this figure may increase, particularly with the current cost of living crisis.

Relate wants to encourage as many people as possible to participate in their fundraiser by creating their own 60-themed challenge and finding sponsors to support walking, swimming or cycling 60 miles in 60 days.

The 60 Day Challenge begins on September 12 and ends on November 10 at Relate’s anniversary celebrations. For more information and sponsorship forms please contact [email protected]

The notion of ‘marriage guidance’ began in 1943, when clergyman, Dr Herbert Gray and a group of his colleagues became concerned about the impact of modern life on marriage and began pioneering research into relationships.