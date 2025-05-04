Crawley Borough Council apologise after ‘inaccurate’ document regarding parking charges

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Reporter

Published 4th May 2025, 12:15 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Crawley Borough Council has apologised to residents after a report was published on its website regarding parking charges at cites in the borough.

On Saturday, May 3, a document appeared on the council’s website regarding the introduction of parking charges at Goffs Park Lower Car Park, The Hawth Car Park and K2 Crawley Car Park.

The post was subsequently taken down by the council who said that the document was ‘not accurate, not approved and should not have published.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Crawley Borough Council said: “We have been made aware that a document appeared on the Council's website regarding parking charges at certain sites in the borough.

Crawley Borough Council has apologised to residents after a report was published on its website regarding parking charges at cites in the borough. Picture: Google MapsCrawley Borough Council has apologised to residents after a report was published on its website regarding parking charges at cites in the borough. Picture: Google Maps
Crawley Borough Council has apologised to residents after a report was published on its website regarding parking charges at cites in the borough. Picture: Google Maps

"This document was not accurate, was not approved and should not have been published. We are sorry for the confusion and are currently investigating how this happened.

“The Council recently approved a new parking strategy and will be undertaking consultation on these proposals in the near future. Please be assured that no decision has yet been taken.

"This will only happen after all submissions from the public consultation have been carefully considered.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Following the statement from the council, residents have voiced their frustration toward the council.

Reacting to the council’s statement on Facebook, Tim Webb said: “As a K2 user, this is disgusting. I'm not paying more to use a public facility. That's an extra £6 a week to park.

"Adding parking charges at the Hawth will mean fewer people go there as well. What you are doing is effectively prohibiting people as it's yet another cash grab."

Related topics:Crawley Borough CouncilFacebook

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice