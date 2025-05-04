Crawley Borough Council apologise after ‘inaccurate’ document regarding parking charges

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Crawley Borough Council has apologised to residents after a report was published on its website regarding parking charges at cites in the borough.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday, May 3, a document appeared on the council’s website regarding the introduction of parking charges at Goffs Park Lower Car Park, The Hawth Car Park and K2 Crawley Car Park.

The post was subsequently taken down by the council who said that the document was ‘not accurate, not approved and should not have published.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Crawley Borough Council said: “We have been made aware that a document appeared on the Council's website regarding parking charges at certain sites in the borough.

Crawley Borough Council has apologised to residents after a report was published on its website regarding parking charges at cites in the borough. Picture: Google Maps

"This document was not accurate, was not approved and should not have been published. We are sorry for the confusion and are currently investigating how this happened.

“The Council recently approved a new parking strategy and will be undertaking consultation on these proposals in the near future. Please be assured that no decision has yet been taken.

"This will only happen after all submissions from the public consultation have been carefully considered.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the statement from the council, residents have voiced their frustration toward the council.

Reacting to the council’s statement on Facebook, Tim Webb said: “As a K2 user, this is disgusting. I'm not paying more to use a public facility. That's an extra £6 a week to park.

"Adding parking charges at the Hawth will mean fewer people go there as well. What you are doing is effectively prohibiting people as it's yet another cash grab."