Crawley Borough Council encourages people to get on their bikes for ‘Cycle to School Week’

The annual event, previously known as Bike to School Week, is back for 2022. It’s an opportunity for residents to save money, get healthier and protect the environment, as well as have lots of fun on the journey to school. This year the Bikeability Trust is organising the event, supported by local walking and cycling charity Sustrans.

Sustrans has been working in partnership with the council to run active travel sessions in schools, encouraging children and families to make the most of their bikes and scooters. During the course of Cycle to School Week, people are being asked to choose from one of four different pledges:

- Cycle to school everyday

Cllr Chris Mullins and grandson

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Swap one car journey for cycling

- Cycle with your family

- Discover somewhere new on a cycle ride.

Pledges can be made up until Friday, October 7. Once residents have signed up at bikeability.org.uk/cycletoschoolweek, they’ll be entered into a prize draw for the chance to win a Frog City 61 Bike. In total, the 33,314 cycle journeys to school pledged during Bike to School Week in 2021 saved more than £20,000 of fuel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Chris Mullins said: “I regularly cycle to school with my grandson Sonny, it’s a fun way to start the school day while at the same time, saving money, being healthier and helping the environment. I would encourage as many residents as possible to make a pledge and get involved next week – go on, give it a try!”