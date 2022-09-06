Crawley Borough Council proposes plan to turn Tilgate youth centre into a block of flats

Crawley Borough Council proposes plan to turn Tilgate youth centre into a block flats

Since June 2007, there have been no youth facilities at Shackleton Road and the proposed development will see the council redevelop the former Tilgate Youth Centre building, including adjacent amenity land, into a two-storey block of six flats.

As part of these plans, the council say they see it as paramount to consult with the local community and in particular, those residents directly located around the suggested area. The display will be at the centre on Monday September 19 from 1pm to 3pm,

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Crawley Borough Council spokesperson said: “Together with our architects, Pellings LLP, we are currently working on proposals for developing the current Tilgate Youth Centre site on Shackleton Road.

“As part of our ‘Own Build Affordable Housing Scheme’, the aim is to submit a full planning application during autumn 2022. We want to hear what residents and stakeholders in the local community think about the proposals before making the planning application.

“The proposals will be on display at Tilgate Community Centre, Shackleton Road, RH10 5DF on Monday, September 19 from 1pm to 3pm.”

Complete a short survey on the new development here: https://wh1.snapsurveys.com/s.asp?k=166065968918

Details and the opportunity to comment on the scheme can also be found at: https://crawley.gov.uk/council-information/how-council-works/consultation