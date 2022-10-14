Crawley Borough Council wants residents views on the new proposed play area for Southgate playing fields
The council plans to modernise the play area at Southgate playing fields and is asking local residents for their views about the proposed design.
The four-week consultation began on Friday, October 7 and is running until Friday, November 4. Residents can fill out the survey at crawley.gov.uk/consultation or pop along to the play area and give their views in person.
The sessions will take place on Friday, October 21 (3-5pm) and Tuesday, November 1 (1-3pm). The outreach play team is joining the first session, so residents are being encouraged to come and get involved.
This scheme is intended to bring the site back to a long-term sustainable condition, delivering a high-quality play space and forms part of a wider investment programme covering the play facilities within Crawley Borough Council’s community services portfolio. The allocated budget is able to meet the cost of the first phase of investment; future expansion is also being considered, subject to funding being identified.
Councillor Chris Mullins said: “This is an exciting opportunity to improve the current facilities for the Southgate playing fields play area.
“We’re really keen to hear from local residents about the proposed new design and would encourage them to fill out the online consultation or pop along to one of the in-person sessions.”
Unsupervised play areas can be found across Crawley. They offer families access to an informal play area with challenging and stimulating play opportunities. Play areas cater to toddlers, school-age children, and young people in defined activity areas.
All play parks are non-smoking areas, access to dogs is limited to dog aids, and glass is prohibited in the interests of child safety.