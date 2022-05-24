Laker are working to lower their carbon across the whole business, not just for the future of the planet, but to improve the welfare of their workforce and give them a better working environment.

Forkway worked with Laker to understand the requirements and any changes that would need to be made in the yard for the Combilifts to operate. Laker’s branch teams outdid themselves, getting the branches ready in a week, so the new Combilifts could operate safely.

After taking some time to understand exactly what Laker’s requirements for both their green ambitions and from an operational standpoint, Steve Noble from Forkway suggested the flexibility of EP EFL302 Lithium Counterbalance machines. The machine would be used for the yards and the versatile Combi-lift CBE3000 for the warehouse areas; the Combilifts also being able to doubleup as a yard machine during peak periods.

New fully electric forklifts in action

When the new forklifts are used, no carbon dioxide is released, which is better for the operator and other workers. Electric forklifts and counterbalance trucks utilise only the amount of energy required to operate. They don't become hot, which helps them save energy both when they're working and when they're not.

Laker’s partnership with Forkway continues with the provision of new training for everyone so they can safely operate the Combilifts. All operators have been provided with a training certificate and Forkway will be back to refresh every so often, which ticks another Health & Safety box. Forkway is accredited by The Independent Training Standards Scheme and Register (ITSSAR)

Managing Director Steve Robinson, said: “We’ve fulfilled our ambition of going fully electric on all our forklifts and I’m pleased to report we’ve reduced our CO2 by over 20 tonnes per year through this implementation. It’s a real win for the environment and a testament to the commitment Laker has to achieving CarbonZero.”

Due to the ongoing decarbonisation at Laker Builders Merchant, they were selected by West Sussex County Council to represent Crawley as their Low Carbon Champion to highlight to other small businesses and SMEs what can be done, especially in the construction industry.