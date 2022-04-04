Crawley businessman helps launch cancer awareness campaign with hoodies, t-shirts and baseball caps

FOC was established in 2020 with the help of Bradley Flory, Director of Revenue Guru, and sells items such as hoodies, t-shirts and baseball caps with the campaign branding.

People who are fundraising are encouraged to wear the Foxtrot Oscar Cancer branded clothing to spread the prevention message.

All the profits go to cancer charities. In the first year, FOC supported Prostate Cancer UK but this year it’s supporting Breast Cancer UK.

Mat Heal from Guildford who is involved with FOC was diagnosed with prostate cancer at the start of the Pandemic in March 2020.

The dad of three doesn’t need treatment yet after catching the disease early. Mr Heal is under ‘high surveillance’ by his medical team and has regular hospital check-ups.

Mat said: “I was out running after the diagnosis and I was confused and angry. I was only 43 at the time and just wondered what it meant for me. There were a lot of emotions going around my head.

“Cancer’s quite aggressive and it doesn’t pick and choose who it attacks. There’s no race, religion, sex or gender. It doesn’t matter if you’re affluent, poor, young or old.

“Some people want to support a charity and raise awareness but don’t want to ask people for money. So we provide a way for them to do that by wearing our t-shirts and other clothing.

“It’s never been about fundraising and not why we set up FOC, it’s about raising awareness. We have raised money along the way for cancer charities. We’ve always tried to come back to the core reason and that’s raising awareness and the ways you can help reduce your chances of getting it.

“We didn’t want people to just give us money. I wanted them to get something in return. Like a new hoodie, but at the same time, they’re helping raise money for vital charities like Breast Cancer UK. They campaign to help reduce the risk of breast cancer and provide tips on lifestyle changes such as exercising and healthy eating.”

Mat, along with the other group members, Oliver Woodland and Bradley Flory, didn’t just want people to hand over money but to engage with the charities they support and their prevention messages. Especially that healthy living and sports can reduce your chances of getting cancer.

FOC is planning a charity golf day this year with donations going to Breast Cancer UK. The event will mainly be attended by men, so we will be having a guest speaker who will talk about how men can support their partners and wives through breast cancer treatment.

Mat adds: “It doesn’t need to be anything exciting. You can get out with the dog or get the kids out on their bikes. I think lockdown taught us that we don’t need expensive gym memberships to get moving.

“There are lots of online classes like Zumba or things like Joe Wicks exercise routines. It doesn’t need to be anything special. My message is, always stay fit, keep healthy and #sportbeatingcancer.”

Mat is also encouraging people to take part in Breast Cancer UK’s Putt for Prevention.