Crawley College invite local residents to take a trip down memory lane with afternoon tea

Earlier this month, service industry students at the college held a very special afternoon tea to celebrate the town’s birthday.
Locals snapped up tickets and enjoyed a sumptuous tea, cakes and sandwiches made by hospitality & catering students. The afternoon tea was served by cabin crew and travel & tourism students at the college.
One of the guests, Jean Elmer, has lived in Crawley for more than 60 years, moving to Tilgate with a young family.
Mrs Elmer was also full of praise for the students’ efforts. She said: “The students were all smiling and they must have been under a lot of pressure, facing so many people. The food was very tasty.
“I want to say a huge thank you to the tutors, students and organisers for celebrating Crawley becoming 75.
“I have been here since 1958, when we arrived at Tilgate with an eight-week-old baby. We moved to a three-bedroom house, having a choice of three or four. There was no pavement, no local shops – vans used to come around with the necessities.
“I am grateful for my life here.”
Principal of Crawley College Vicki Illingworth , added: “What a truly lovely celebration of the town’s anniversary.
“It was wonderful to share the occasion with so many people who have seen the town grow and develop.
“The students did a fabulous job at putting together a beautiful afternoon tea, filled with treats and to such a high quality. They should be extremely proud of their work.”
The college’s 58 Restaurant is open to the public, and available for bookings. To find out more, visit: www.crawley.ac.uk/58restaurant, call 01293 442218 or email [email protected]
Find out more about studying at Crawley College by visiting: www.crawley.ac.uk