Crawley College students complete mountain climb for cancer charity

Level 2 carpentry apprentice, George Turner, completed the hike to the top of Mount Snowdon in memory of his dad, who passed away in December 2023 from oesophageal cancer.

George teamed up with two of his friends on Saturday 13 April to take on the challenge, where they all raised a total of £1,030 for Cancer Research UK.

He said: “Me and my two friends climbed in awful weather conditions and spent half the day in the clouds, we reached the peak of Mount Snowdon at 11:30.

“We chose Cancer Research UK after my dad sadly passed away from oesophageal cancer and I wanted to make him proud.”

George and his friends started at 7.30am and had to battle the wind and rain, while having to hold onto rocks to make sure they weren’t pushed over the edge.

He continued: “It was an incredible feeling to climb the mountain. Raising money for charity pushed us all on even further and climbing it personally gave me a really proud moment as I knew my dad was spurring me on helping me every step of the way.

“Overall, a massive achievement to raise that much money, and I know my dad would’ve been very proud of me.”

Trevor Francis, carpentry & joinery lecturer at Crawley College, said: “George is a fantastic, hard-working young man who has been through a very difficult time recently, and still managed to keep up with all his apprenticeship studies at college.”