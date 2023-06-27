An awards ceremony took place at the Hawth today (June 27) and celebrated the work of volunteers in the community.

Crawley Community Awards returned for another year and it was a night of achievement for the winners in each category. The awards were presented by councillors, community leaders and representatives of the town’s business community.

The audience were treated to performances from local dance and theatre groups.

Here are the winners and why they won:

Crawley Community Awards winners 2023. SR2306278. Picture: Steve Robards/Sussex World

SPORTS TEAM: Award presented by Mark Dunford – Winner – Maidenbower Colts FC

Maidenbower Colts FC is a grassroots youth football club. For Colts, football isn’t simply about winning or losing, it’s about the experiences, the lifelong friendships, the habits and behaviours formed and the opportunities created. This year is the club’s 25th Anniversary and saw the club awarded Sussex County Grassroots Club of the Year.

Maidenbower Colts also formed the first Pan Disability Football Sessions for children in school years 4 to 7. This has gone so well that England Football have awarded the club England Football Disability Recreation Centre status - the first in Sussex.

The club provides the opportunity for around 200 young people from Mini Colts for Reception age through to Under 18s, now playing in six different youth football leagues across Sussex and Surrey.

Crawley Community Awards 2023 - Here are the winners and why they won. Picture: Ellis Peters

SPORTS PERSON: Award presented by Dave Downey on behalf of Everyone Active K2 – Winner – Alfie Pyle

Alfie lives for cricket and gives up his time to help young people with disabilities learn the sport; develop their skills and make friends. He is a humble young cricketer who is a mentor for The Lords Taverners’ Crawley Super 1s SEND cricket team. He plays cricket for Three Bridges and for the Sussex D40 team. He made history last year when he scored 162 runs against Surrey D40 at The 1st Central County Ground. That was the first disability fixture to be played at a first class cricket ground. Alfie has now been selected to play for England in their Learning Disability Cricket Team and will tour South Africa later this year.

GROUP ACHIEVEMENT Award presented by Rhys Hutchings on behalf of Project Centre – Winner – Pound Hill Pounders

The Pound Hill Pounders received multiple nominations from many of their members. Comments included “Struggling with my mental health I decided to pick up running, contacted Paul and haven’t looked back, It’s a really good group of people that do so much for runners of all abilities. I would be a little lost without their continued support”. The club is described as amazing at supporting everyone to realise their unseen potential and pushing them outside their comfort zones to achieve amazing things. There are a variety of groups to run with too so there is something for all abilities. Everyone is super friendly and approachable and the encouragement they give is heart-warming.

Crawley Campaign against Racism. Picture: Ellis Peters

LOCAL HERO Award presented by Cllr. Jilly Hart, Mayor of Crawley – Winner – Laura Carter

Laura has dedicated her life to helping and supporting young people. The Crawley Community Youth Service team give children a safe space to interact with peers and an opportunity to chat about anything that might be troubling them. Laura is described as going above and beyond to help out the youth of our community. If a family is struggling you know that she has your back. She's an amazing human being and needs to be recognised for it. In another nomination a young adult who had benefitted from her support said “She helped me out when I was younger and put me on the right path. Laura never gave up on me and I always knew that she believed in me”.

PERFORMING ARTS Award presented by Graeme Russell, Hawth General Manager – Winner – Castle Aerial and Wellbeing

Tamara Castle has built a warm and inviting studio for people of all shapes, sizes and abilities to unleash their inner ´Greatest Showman’ and take up the aerial circus arts. She goes out of her way to ensure all classes are accessible; she champions people and helps build their confidence and self-esteem. One member commented “I met Tamara at a very low point in my life and through the warm and encouraging community she has built, I gained heaps of confidence and found a new passion”. This is a place where people are encouraged to show up as they are and know they are enough. It is welcoming, holistic and a safe space for all users.

One of the performers from the night. Picture: Ellis

COMMUNITY GROUP Award presented by Community Award judges Dave Watmore and Katie Bennett on behalf of Vines of Gatwick – Winner – Crawley Campaign Against Racism

Formed in the 1970s, Crawley Campaign Against Racism have worked tirelessly to support the community. Members include people from various ethnic and faith groups across Crawley. They do so much to break down barriers to stand up for those who can't do so for themselves. They provide a voice for those who feel they don’t have one. They stand shoulder to shoulder with members of the Black Asian and Minority Ethnic communities to learn and to understand. A friendly and information organisation, Crawley Campaign Against Racism always welcomes new members.

EDUCATION Award presented by Hazel Thompson on behalf of CITB – Winner – Laura Swain, Three Bridges Primary School

Laura is the Kitchen Manager at Three Bridges Primary School. She is described as the biggest ray of light in the school who always has a smile on her face and a kind, welcoming word for everyone. She goes out of her way to help children - especially those needing support with dietary or financial needs. All the children adore her. Laura is outstandingly professional in her role, and does it with a love and passion for the work that shines through for all to see. The school office staff said “Our school would be a much poorer place without her - she is a superstar who deserves everything good in life. We LOVE Laura!”

COMMUNITY ARTS Award Presented by Cllr. Chris Mullins, Cabinet Member for Leisure and Wellbeing – Winner – Sonya Hyde

Art Inc is art for inclusion supporting young people that may be at risk of school exclusion or school refusal due to anxieties. Sonya runs Art Inc in Crawley. The intervention studio helps give the young people who attend back their pride and self-esteem and improve their behaviour at school. Sonya is described as incredibly passionate about providing help and support to these sometimes troubled young people. Children who are struggling with school or with their mental health can join in and express themselves through art. One parent said “My daughter attends Sonya’s groups and taking part has improved her social skills, art skills and confidence. Sonya is an inspiration and deserves to be recognised”.

INSPIRATION Award presented by Anthony Young on behalf of Optime – Winner – Parveen Khan

Parveen was nominated by representatives from Carers Support UK. She is the Bi-lingual Navigator for Carers’ Support in Crawley and works in close partnership with the Alzheimer’s Society delivering carer and dementia awareness sessions in the heart of the South Asian community. She leads pioneering work with South Asian dementia carers in Crawley as well as volunteering and supporting many other causes.

Parveen is caring, compassionate, dedicated, kind, considerate, relentlessly hard working and always looking to support more causes. She is an asset to the town of Crawley

CHARITY Award presented by Wendy Bell on behalf of Crawley Town Centre BID – Winner – Home Start CHAMS

Home Start Crawley, Horsham and Mid Sussex provides help and support for families with children under 5 years old facing challenges in the local community. Working with partners to provide holistic support, Home Start sends in volunteers who meet families in their homes and those trained volunteers work with the families to address their issues. This may be helping a disabled parent take their children to the park; providing practical help with budgeting and finances and managing their home. By providing emotional support to families they help them to gain in confidence and take more control of their lives.

VOLUNTEER Award presented by Peter Coldbreath on behalf of SHW – Winner – Jennifer Dobson

Jennifer began helping to run the Pound Hill and Worth Parent and Toddler Group thirty years ago when her son was a toddler. For the past twenty years Jennifer has run the group herself. She is enthusiastic about providing opportunities for pre-school children to develop both socially and emotionally as well as developing their language and communication. It is impossible to know how many families have benefitted from the group over the 30 years Jenny has been involved but the group now has adults who bring their children along to the group which they attended themselves as children. “Jenny has a heart to serve her local community and knows the immense value that this group has for both the children and adults”.

CULTURE Award presented by Cllr. Sue Mullins, Cabinet Member for Community Engagement and Culture – Winner Sellakkandu Sivaseelan

Sivaseelan is Director of the Tamil Learning Centre in Crawley and has worked there as a volunteer since it opened in 2006. The Centre was established to teach the Tamil language, art and culture both to Tamil-speaking people and any others interested in finding out more about the culture. Tamil is an ancient, unique and classical language and is taught across different levels from Nursery through Year 12. Sivaseelan is described as a man who is always helpful. He assists to develop, and arranging training sessions and resources, “Supportive and understanding of those who need help, he is the backbone to our Tamil society and Tamil Learning Centre”.

COMMUNITY CHAMPIONS Award presented by Cllr. Michael Jones, Leader of Crawley Borough Council – Winner – The Coaching Halt

Nicole and the team at The Coaching Halt have teamed up with Autism Support Crawley to host events for the families they support so more of them can have a safe place. Autism Support said “They listen to ensure that everyone’s needs are met; embrace us wholeheartedly and make adjustments to help us visit their premises. We don’t have many ‘safe places’ where we can go without judgement, comments, looks and stares. Rather than not attempting to go out because it’s too stressful, families are now giving it a go knowing they will be supported. It’s a total game changer and gives our families the opportunity to participate in a regular activity that so many take for granted”.

VOLUNTEER GROUP Award presented by Simon Cuckow on behalf of County Mall – Winner – Crawley Community Shop Volunteers

The Crawley Community Shop on Worth Road serves as a community hub and value for money shop for Crawley residents. The fifty volunteers work to provide a service to the community sorting, pricing and selling donated goods. All proceeds from the sales are donated to the eleven charities which provide the volunteers - The League of Friends of Crawley Hospitals, Crawley Museum, Phoenix Choir, Openfields, Crawley United Reformed Church, Crawley Girl Guides, Cruse, Samaritans, Circles Network, CCA, and Carers Support West Sussex. The volunteers generate much needed income to their chosen charities. It would be lovely for them to know that they are appreciated by the people of Crawley.

SPECIAL RECOGNITION Award presented by Alison Addy on behalf of London Gatwick – Winner – Sandra Corcoran

Sandra Brown Owl to St Andrews Brownie Pack in Furnace Green. For the past fifty years, Sandra has given her time and care to all those little girls who have passed through her Brownie Pack. Despite juggling life as a single parent to two small children in the 80s she never gave up on her beloved Brownie Pack. It takes over her life, her house, and her every spare minute and shows no sign of giving it all up. She still continues every Thursday evening with pack night; taking the Brownies on days out and on summer holiday pack holidays.

16. SUPPORT GROUP Award presented by Patrick Gough on behalf of AHH – Winner – The Bridge Café, St. John’s Church

The Bridge Cafe operates from St. John's Hall in the town centre. On Mondays, it welcomes 90 veterans for a cooked breakfast. In association with the British Legion, the cafe supports its service users though combating loneliness, promoting community and signposting to other agencies for ongoing more specialist services.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the Bridge Cafe opens its doors to the probation service as the Probation Cafe. This is a unique opportunity for probation officers to meet their clients in a welcoming, warm and neutral space.

