The Crawley Community Awards were once again a big hit and highlighted the best of the town.

They were once again held at the Hawth Theatre and 16 deserving groups, charities and individuals picked up awards.

Here are all the winners and why they were nominated.

Culture (sponsored by County Mall)

The Crawley Community Awards 2025 winners (Pic by Jon Rigby)

Shobika Thulakshan and the Niruththiyalayam School of Dance

Niruththiyalayam offers Bharatanatyam baa·ruh·tuh·na·tiam classes, a classical Indian dance form deeply rooted in Hindu tradition and culture. Shobika conducts these classes for many children, starting from a young age, helping them connect with and appreciate the rich heritage and culture of India.

Through these sessions, students not only learn the intricate movements and expressions of the dance but also gain a deeper understanding of Hindu mythology, temple rituals, and storytelling through dance. This nurtures discipline, grace, and a strong sense of identity, while preserving and promoting one of India's most revered art forms for future generations.

Achievement (presented by Councillor Sue Mullins, Cabinet member for Community Engagement and Culture)

Poppy May

In April 2018, Poppy's life took a devastating turn. Losing all sensation from the waist down and becoming a wheelchair user. The confusion, fear, and heartbreak of those days still linger in her memory, magnified by the helplessness of those around her. Poppy's world fell apart. Depression consumed this young lady for years, leaving her feeling lost and broken. In October 2019, Poppy entered a residential rehabilitation unit for a 12-week treatment plan. What followed was a very dark period. Yet, deep inside her, a spark of hope refused to be extinguished. That spark led to a turning point.

In January 2023, Poppy's mental health began to shift, and by May 2023, she completed her first 10k at the Gatwick Run in her day wheelchair.

Poppy has now completed 18 races in her wheelchair (10k, half marathons and Full marathons) raising funds for her favourite charities: (Mind, mental health) Outreach, animal charities.

Looking back, Poppy's journey is one of heartbreak, resilience, and triumph. It's a testament to the power of community, determination, and the human spirit.

Poppy has learned one vital truth: She doesn’t give up.

Group Achievement (sponsored by Project Centre)

Fiona Newport and Crawley Athletics Club

Fiona works tirelessly to develop the young athletes, liaising with parents, coaches and of courser, the athletes themselves encouraging them to compete successfully for the club. Crawley Athletics club is going from strength to strength with Fiona's endless encouragement, and they recently retained the Sussex Cup for the young athletes indoor sports hall league.

She is instrumental in Crawley being the leading Athletics club for young Athletes in Sussex - indoors and out, and really deserves to be recognised for her efforts as a volunteer. She not only coordinates the young athletes, she is also the under 13s team manager and spends most of her weekends officiating at Sussex athletics events.

Community Group (sponsored by Mayo Wynne Baxter)

Inspire Choir

Inspire Choir Crawley (formerly Milton Mount Community Choir) has been running for many years. They meet every Wednesday evening at the Charis Centre, West Green .The choir is run by Anna Ryder. They sing at various venues throughout the year to entertain people who will benefit from their visit and the audience is always encouraged to join in with the singing.

The choir is totally inclusive. Some members have additional needs and health conditions and so adjustments are made where needed.

One nominator said “We enjoy learning the songs and the harmonies, it really helps my mental health and I have made a lot of new friends through the choir. I really look forward to the practice sessions and events”.

Education (sponsored by London Gatwick)

Janet Noad at Maidenbower preschool playgroup

Janet has been nominated for her amazing commitment and dedication throughout the last 30 years to our charity run, Maidenbower preschool playgroup.

She always makes sure all the staff, children and parents are at the forefront for everything she does and will do everything she can to make the playgroup the best playgroup that we can be.

Sporting Achievement (presented by Paul Baker)

Aarav Ghanshala

Aarav is a three-time Sussex Junior Chess U8 Champion , 2nd Position in Kent Junior Chess and has been selected for the Sussex Junior County team to represent the county at national-level chess tournaments.

On January 1, 2025, Aarav participated in his second tournament, scoring 4 out of 6 wins and successfully defending his U8 Sussex Junior Chess title. Following his outstanding performance in these tournaments and training sessions, Aarav was selected for the Sussex Junior U9 team on his birthday, January 19, 2025. He is now officially representing Sussex County in national-level tournaments.

Inspiration (sponsored by Oander)

Valerie Dobson

The first Sunday of every month Valerie Dobinson hosts a breakfast for veterans that she funds herself, runs herself and cooks herself! She goes above and beyond to support all veterans in the community whether it is supporting with hospital appointments or simply someone to talk to. Val does so much in the community for veterans, she is a real inspiration and a pillar of the community.

Performing Arts (sponsored by the Hawth)

Desire2Dance

Kayleigh has worked so very hard to build this incredible dance school over the last 8 years. She has helped many children grow into very accomplished dancers. I have watched my own girls grow with increasing confidence under Kayleigh's guidance.

The Desire 2 Dance family have performed in some amazing venues as well as working hard to raise thousands of pounds for local charities. It would be a dream come true for the dance school to be recognised for its hard work and dedication to its students.

Support Group (presented by Katie Bennett, awards judge)

Menshare

One nomination read: “Sean set up Menshare as there was no real support out there for Men going through difficult times. You got your 8 weeks worth of counselling, but many like myself also needed extra support. I was directed to Menshare. I can’t express enough how the support I have received from Menshare has changed my life, since losing my wife. Menshare offers so much support and covers a vast amount of different situations. I don't think I would be here today if it weren’t for Menshare and the incredible support I have received from this fantastic support network.”

Volunteer (sponsored by CITB)

Carol Hayton

Having volunteemed with Citizen’s Advice since 2023, Carol has become an important member of the team. From day one, she has consistently put others' needs first and continues to demonstrate a strong passion, enthusiasm, and commitment to supporting local people.

Her reliability is a massive strength, always following through on her commitments. This is vital for a charity like Citizens Advice in West Sussex. She regularly goes above and beyond, taking the initiative and exceeding expectations in every aspect of her work. Securing positive outcomes and improving the quality of peoples lives.

Volunteer Group (presented by Mark Dunford, editor of the Crawley Observer)

Hawth Audio Description team

The Hawth Audio description team have been running for many years. In fact, 2 of the current team (including the co-ordinator Susan) have been volunteering for over 12 years! They provide live audio description through headphones to visually impaired patrons, and provide an audio recording of the quarterly brochure. They are all volunteers who give up their time, not just for the live performances, but also for training, technical checks and further work at home that goes into preparing for a performance.

Sports team (presented by Dave Downey from K2 Crawley/everyone Active)

Crawley Gamechangers

One nominator says about Crawley Gamechangers: “Brilliant coaches providing safe, fun and engaging sessions for boys and girls. The Gamechangers offer Different programmes to supportisupporting different people. They have held refugee football sessions for children, to continue to engage in football in a positive way. They have a huge impact in the South Asian community for providing the football sessions to the kids”

Fundraiser (presented by Councillor Chris Mullins, Cabinet member for Leisure and Wellbeing)

Jane Green MBE - SEDS Connective

Jane started SEDS and has enabled it to grow to a charity to help neurodivergent physically ill and disabled people for all ages, even though she is disabled and a carer herself. She does everything she can to support people and has selflessly raised over £185,000 and has never paid herself a penny!

Special Recognition (Megan Capstick - Optime Group)

Sandra Soper

Sandra has been a Crawley resident since 1953. She has lived in Gossops Green for over 50 years and has spent the last 20 litter picking at the Millpond. She is out in all weathers and even when she was diagnosesd with cancer, she was up and out as soon as she could be! Sandra has cleared up many kilos of rubbish over this time and deserves some recognition for it. She is known by many locals and they all appreciate what she does.

Pride of Crawley (presented by Councillor Michael Jones,the Leader of Crawley Borough Council)

Paracyclist - Katie-George Dunlevy & archer - Jodie Grinham

Katie-George was born in Crawley and has lived here for most of her life.Katie’s Father, John, is from Mountcharles in County Donegal which is why she is in the Irish squad. Katie has been racing for Ireland since 2011 and is Ireland's most successful female Paralympian. Winning 4 Gold and 4 Silver Paralympic Medals. Jodie went to school in Crawley and lives in the town. She also is a multi-award winning Paralympian and became the first ever pregnant Paralympic medallist in Paris 2024 and has been awarded an MBE for services to archery. Both paralympian’s visit schools and sports clubs to encourage children to follow their dreams. That whatever disability or situation, they might find themselves in that makes life hard it is still possible to dream and with focus, determination and hard work to succeed.

Mayor’s Award - Charity (presented by Mayor of Crawley, Councillor Sharmila Sivarajah)

Autism Support Crawley

One nominator said of Autism Support Crawley said “I am nominating this amazing charity because they really do help change the lives of parents and carers who are in need of help and support with raising their children who are on the Autistic spectrum. This charity has helped me so much and I am truly grateful for everything they do. Not only do they support you through navigating the whole Special Educational Needs systems, they also provide the most amazing workshops, which give life changing information on how best to support your child whilst you wait years for help and assessments. They always go above and beyond to help families who don’t know where to turn to for help.”