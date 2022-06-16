Crawley Garden Centre showcases two new plants at BBC Gardeners’ World Live

Crawley Garden Centre will display two new plants at BBC Gardeners’ World Live in Birmingham today (June 16).

By Ellis Peters
Thursday, 16th June 2022, 10:34 am
Updated Thursday, 16th June 2022, 10:38 am

The new Delphinium and Buddleja were sourced for this event and will be the stars of the event for the group.

Group Plant Buyer Julian Palphramand, said “I am excited to bring these two new plants to the show as they add to our collection of butterfly-themed plants – all inspired by our new logo”.

Buddleja Butterfly Candy is pollinator friendly and blooms in an intense Candy pink, red colour. It is compact and bushy and makes the perfect patio plant. It is also available in a variety of colours, that will make any garden pop with colour.

Delphinium Red Lark

The stunning and unique new Delphinium Red Lark is a free flowering semi-double light red-orange flower. It has multiple flower shoots, and although shorter in height than a typical delphinium, it is stronger than most.

Buddleja Butterfly Candy Little Ruby
