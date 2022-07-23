Crawley girl found safe with another teenager - but 14-year-old remains missing

Police have asked anyone who sees 14-year-old Lola to dial 999. She has links to Brighton, Crawley and Horsham.

A police spokesperson said: “We're pleased to say Millie-Mae and Isabella have been found, however we continue to search for 14-year-old Lola.

“Lola is described as 5ft 3in, of slim build and with long, dark hair. It is not known what clothing she is wearing.

“She may have travelled to London, possibly Croydon or Streatham, and has links to Brighton, Crawley and Horsham.

“If you see her or know where she is, please call 999 quoting serial 881 of 23/07.”

