Crawley girl found safe with another teenager - but 14-year-old remains missing

Two teenagers have been found safe – but a third girl is still missing, according to Sussex Police.

By Sam Morton
Saturday, 23rd July 2022, 3:47 pm
Updated Saturday, 23rd July 2022, 7:49 pm

Police have asked anyone who sees 14-year-old Lola to dial 999. She has links to Brighton, Crawley and Horsham.

A police spokesperson said: “We're pleased to say Millie-Mae and Isabella have been found, however we continue to search for 14-year-old Lola.

“Lola is described as 5ft 3in, of slim build and with long, dark hair. It is not known what clothing she is wearing.

Police have asked anyone who sees 14-year-old Lola to dial 999. She has links to Brighton, Crawley and Horsham. Photo: Sussex Police

“She may have travelled to London, possibly Croydon or Streatham, and has links to Brighton, Crawley and Horsham.

“If you see her or know where she is, please call 999 quoting serial 881 of 23/07.”

