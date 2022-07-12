Crawley heatwave bin collection: This is when your bin will be collected during the hot weather

Weekly bin collections will be collected an hour earlier this week due to the hot weather.

By Ellis Peters
Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 3:47 pm
Updated Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 3:47 pm

Crawley council updated residents on social media that bins will be collected an hour earlier than usual due to the hot temperatures this week.

The change of bin schedule is in response to an extreme weather warning being issued by the Met office this week.

Heatwave bin collection

A spokesman from the council said: “Biffa’s collection crews start an hour earlier than normal so the first collections will be around 6.30am rather than 7.30am.”