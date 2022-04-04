Crawley long distance runners raise money for new school project in Uganda

This event started in 2006 initially as a 6 and 12 hour race, but in 2017 a 24 hour race was added.

80 runners are coming from all over the U.K. and Ireland to take part. The whole ultra-distance race will take place on the K2 running track.

Since the year 2000, Advance International Ministries have created a complex of buildings in Kiyindi, Eastern Uganda, which has seen the lives of the whole community transformed.

Race Director Pam Storey

The six and 24 hour races start at 12pm and the 12 hour runners start at 9.00 pm

MP Henry Smith will be at the event to present the prizes for the 24 hour race on Sunday at around 12.30pm. Spectators are welcome to cheer on the runners.