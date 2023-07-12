Crawley man pleads guilty to burglary after police enquiries fast-tracked his arrest

A man from Crawley has pleaded guilty to several crimes after appearing before Crawley Magistrates Court on Wednesday July 5, Sussex Police say.

James Eastwood, 37, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine, possession of cannabis, obstructing police in the execution of their duty, theft from a motor vehicle, burglary with intent to steal, and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress when he appeared before a judge.

He also pleaded not guilty to a further offence of causing grievous bodily harm, and has been further remanded on a trial – the date for which has not yet been set.

The news comes after Eastwood was detained by police on Ifield Road, in Crawley, on July 2. A spokesperson for Sussex Police said he was discovered leaning into a car which did not belong to him, and his eventual arrest was fast-tracked by police enquiries which revealed he was linked to a number of other offences.

The man was arrested earlier this month. Photo: Sussex Police.