Crawley mother and daughter campaign to get Government to research more into Chronic Kidney Disease

Rosemarie and her daughter Sonia Valentine want the Government to increase funding for research into CKD, to try and identify a cure, or at least create new treatments to ease symptoms and improve the prognosis for sufferers.

Sonia is 41 and is on dialysis. She’s had a kidney transplant that failed after four years and now has to go back on dialysis and hopes for another donated kidney in the future. Sonia also has Angina, Asthma and has had a stroke.

Kidney disease causes more deaths than breast cancer or prostate cancer (NVS 2021 report of 2018 data) and there are 40-45,000 premature deaths in the UK every year, due to CKD (kidneycareuk.org)

Rosemarie said: “Sonia worked in the care industry and is a single mum. My daughter is constantly tired and sick all the time, she hasn’t got any sort of life in her really.

“Sonia can’t just be out somewhere for the day, because of her condition. She often feels sick, tired and breathless. Secondary to her condition is that she suffers from Angina, Asthma and has had a stroke. She is not an old person.

“She has two children who have unfortunately grown up as carers, because their mother has always been ill. Sonia had a new kidney in 2017 but now it has been failing since 2021. Having a new kidney doesn’t cure the disease or the secondary ailments.

“There are three million people suffering from this condition in the UK and the public doesn’t really know what it’s like dealing with this on a day-to-day basis. There is not enough awareness or enough research.

“There are a few renal units dotted around the place. The problem with the renal units is that my daughter has to constantly travel to either Brighton or London to have treatment.

“I would like more access to all people suffering from CKD. She has to go up to London just to give blood as she can’t do it in Crawley. It would be nice if there were more facilities for kidney patients in the local area.

“I’m asking the government to put more funds into research, so the public are more aware. To me it’s a hidden disease. As a mother watching this from the outside in, it’s really distressing because you can’t make her better.

“I am so proud of her, she is an absolute warrior along with all the other sufferers of the disease as every day can be a battle without very little respite.I have already lost my son when he was 30 years old (not kidney related) and I am just really frightened for her.

“I would like to thank the consultants looking after my daughter to the best of their ability and if the people of Crawley can go onto the link and sign the petition that would be great.”

A spokesperson for NHS West Sussex CCG said: “Patients are able to access a dialysis service at Crawley Hospital and if they need a specialist team approach or consultant-led care, there are specialist renal units in Brighton and in London.

“Patients will always be given a choice of location and will be supported to ensure they receive the most appropriate service if they need this level of specialist care.”