Yet, thanks to Shereen Simms’ , determined attitude and the support of her family, she is progressively building back strength in her body through her specialist activity-based therapy at Neurokinex near Gatwick.

The 33-year-old mum’s unexplainable brain haemorrhage instantly changed her life. It also immediately impacted her family starting with them being told she would not survive the next 24 hours as her brain was showing ‘zero activity’.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were advised if she did wake up, Shereen would be in a vegetative state.

Crawley mum defies odds and makes steady progress at specialist neuro-rehabilitation sessions

Shereen defied the odds and continued to bravely receive hospital treatment from various specialist units for the next six months. Despite everyone’s best efforts, by the time Shereen returned home to the care of her family in September 2021, she was still unable to walk, using a hoist to hold herself up, and was being fed via a peg.

In September of that year, through word-of-mouth, Shereen’s family discovered Neurokinex, a specialist activity-based neurorehabilitation centre.

Shereen’s sister Shannaz Noormohamed said: “From our very first visit Shereen fell in love with Neurokinex. She adores the young, fun team there which makes it feel like going to visit mates and not just going to rehab.

“Since starting at Neurokinex, Shereen has built up her strength to the point she can use a commode, complete assisted walks on the treadmill, and eat and drink entirely on her own.

“Shereen’s strength improvements mean she can now hold her own head up and sit unaided for short periods of time. Shereen has also regained movement in her left arm and leg.

“Since attending Neurokinex every week, Shereen has seen huge improvements in both her mental and physical health.

Shereen’s family is optimistic that through her Neurokinex journey and ongoing care at home, she will continue to show signs of progress and build back enough strength to look after her young children, aged six and one.

To help fund Shereen’s rehabilitation, her family is raising money through various community-based fundraising events and a dedicated Go Fund Me Page.