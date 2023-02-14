Crawley mum helps raise money for the victims of Turkey and Syria earthquake disaster

A mum of four from Crawley was shocked by the news of the Turkey and Syria earthquake, which inspired her to host a cake sale at The Oaks Primary School last week.

Fathima Sherifdeen was motivated by her own past in Sri Lanka and got in touch with The Oaks Primary school to host a charity bake sale for the victims of the disaster.

With the help of her own children, parents, students and the school, Mrs Sherifdeen was able to raise £700 for the victims of the Turkey and Syria earthquake disaster.

Mrs Sherifdeen said: “My own childhood and the childhoods of my children are so different. I come from Sri Lanka, which was plagued by Civil War for the best part of half a century.

“My people grew up with death around us and we knew what disasters could do to lives. Our children thankfully and hopefully will never know how it is to live in fear and hopelessness. And for that, I’m truly thankful to Britain for giving us a second home.

“The kids did so well in the bake sale and we managed to raise £700 within a span of half an hour. It was lovely to see kids getting involved physically and finding their voices, trying to contribute as much as they can.

“We would like to do this again.”