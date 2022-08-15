Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Next are happy to announce the news that they have launched a brand new Lingerie fitting service in their Crawley store.

The service is only launching across 12 stores in the United Kingdom.

A spokesperson for Next said: “Say goodbye to ill-fitting cups with Next’s new fitting service.”

Crawley Next officially opens bra fitting service in its County Oak Retail Park store

They added: “Don't let uncomfortable underwear rule your life!”