Crawley Next officially opens bra fitting service in its County Oak Retail Park store

Next are happy to announce the news that they have launched a brand new Lingerie fitting service in their Crawley store.
The service is only launching across 12 stores in the United Kingdom.
A spokesperson for Next said: “Say goodbye to ill-fitting cups with Next’s new fitting service.”
They added: “Don't let uncomfortable underwear rule your life!”
You can make an appointment at http://next.co.uk/appointments