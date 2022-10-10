Creepy Crawley month is coming to Crawley town centre in October, and with it comes lots of spooky, fun filled activities that are suitable for the whole family.

Crawley Town Centre BID have embraced the name many residents will know, and has invited witches, ghosts and ghouls to celebrate the theme.

From the ‘Monstrous Memorial Gardens’ to the ‘Haunted Historical High Street’ there will be exciting performances, community colouring fun, and even a spooktacular story about our very own ‘CC the Spider!’.

On October 15, Crawley Town Centre BID brings a ‘Raijin Storm’ through Crawley, an experience you won’t want to miss. You will find a creepy community colouring project in HMV where anyone can have a go at creating a stunning work of art on October 22 and October 23. Also, on October 29 ‘Ghost Caribou’ will entertain you with their haunting show of light and music. Join CC the Spider in his own adventure written especially for residents at the ‘Shed of Stories’ in Queens Square on October 30 and maybe stumble across a witchy friend along the way.

Throughout October, you can take your little ones to Tulleys Farm famous ‘pumpkin patch’ and let your children run riot in the acres of pumpkin fun. They may even get a spook or two along the way.

Horley library is hosting a range of free, Halloween-inspired activities to keep your children entertained over the school break. These include: 'Create a Creature!' with the David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation (10:30-11:30 am on October 25), Creative Writing Workshop with Janet Treanor, author of The Divided Talisman (10.30-11.30 am on October 26), and 'Things that make you Jump' HALLOWEEN Craft (10.30-11.30 am on October 28). For more information, please take a look at the library’s website: https://www.surreycc.gov.uk/libraries/your-library/find-your-nearest/horley

If your children are into sports, then we have you sorted. K2 Crawley will be hosting the ‘Fit For Sport’ holiday camps during the half-term. More information can be found here: https://www.fitforsport.co.uk/holiday-activity-camps/find-your-nearest-camp

