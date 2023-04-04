Edit Account-Sign Out
NationalWorldTV
Crawley park hosts Alice in Wonderland Easter Bunny Trail

A Easter Bunny Trail will be taking place in Goffs Park on Easter Monday (April 10)

By Ellis Peters
Published 4th Apr 2023, 10:15 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 10:20 BST

Friends of Goffs Park are hosting an Alice in Wonderland Easter Bunny Trail in Goffs Park by the Kiosk between 1.30-3.30pm on Easter Monday. It is £1 a go for the woodland bunny trail and Easter crafting with Alice and the Mad Hatter. The organisers advise guests to look out for the Southgate bunnies Ama, Lady and Rye!

There will be face painting and the Cuppa-Love Kiosk will be providing plenty of Easter cupcakes and other tasty treats on the day. Please note, children are to be accompanied by their parents or carers at all times for activities.

Crawley Model Engineers will be running trains on Goffs Park Light Railway on the day between 2 to 5pm and it will be 0.75p per ride. Minimum charge of two tickets (£1.50) for cashless payments.

Goffs Park Manor

The Cuppa-Love Kiosk will be re-opening for the Easter holidays. The Kiosk will be open each weekend from 10am-4pm, up until the six week summer holidays, which will have extended opening-times.

