Crawley primary school wins platinum award for commitment to school sport and health
Our Lady Queen of Heaven has picked up an ‘KS1 Quality Start Award’ for its commitment to PE, school sport, health and active lifestyles for students.
The Hare Lane school is delighted to have been awarded platinum for the KS1 Quality Start Award.
To achieve platinum, Our Lady Queen of Heaven had to evidence success in seven criteria areas including engagement opportunities for all pupils, delivery of competitive competitions and participation in sporting festivals.
Helen Connor, assistant headteacher said: ‘ It has been a fantastic year for sport including the success of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games and The Women’s Euro 2022. “Beckie and her team (Elaine Ward, Ann Westgate and Ally Page) have successfully used these events to develop our PE and sport provision as well as better engage our children in new opportunities.
Most Popular
“We are extremely proud of all our pupils and staff for their dedication to PE and Sport.
See more: Cost of living crisis: Crawley pet sanctuary ‘hasn’t received donations for about 4 months’, Evri celebrates new Gatwick depot opening with £2,000 charity donation, Crawley student appears on BBC's University Challenge and describes Jeremy Paxman as ‘nice and welcoming’
You can learn more about the award here: http://qualitystartaward.weebly.com/