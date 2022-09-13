The Hare Lane school is delighted to have been awarded platinum for the KS1 Quality Start Award.

To achieve platinum, Our Lady Queen of Heaven had to evidence success in seven criteria areas including engagement opportunities for all pupils, delivery of competitive competitions and participation in sporting festivals.

Helen Connor, assistant headteacher said: ‘ It has been a fantastic year for sport including the success of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games and The Women’s Euro 2022. “Beckie and her team (Elaine Ward, Ann Westgate and Ally Page) have successfully used these events to develop our PE and sport provision as well as better engage our children in new opportunities.

Crawley primary school wins platinum award for commitment to school sport and health

“We are extremely proud of all our pupils and staff for their dedication to PE and Sport.