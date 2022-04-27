Crawley is to receive government funding to help regenerate run down high streets and fight anti-social behaviour.

The £1 million investment will also be used to provide free tutoring, digital training and flexible courses to help adults with low-level maths skills get back into work, as well as measures to get more young people into high-skilled jobs.

Henry Smith, MP for Crawley, said: "I’m incredibly proud of Crawley and we know that our best days lie ahead. I’m determined to work with Government to ensure that everyone from our area is able to reach their full potential.

“This is why I welcome the investment of £1 million for Crawley Borough Council, which can be used across a range of projects from supporting adults who lack basic numeracy skills, helping young people into good jobs, and regenerating our high streets.

“This investment will help local residents to fulfil their potential, while reducing regional inequalities that have been left untouched for too long.”

West Sussex County Council is also set to receive more than £3.6 million from the UK Government to help level up the local community.

Both grants are part of the Government's UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) - a £2.6 billion pound scheme part of the Government's mission to 'regenerate communities, tackling economic decline, and reversing geographical inequalities to ensure that everyone can fulfil their potential'.

A West Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “The Council is committed to working with partners and stakeholders to support adults in our community to improve their numeracy skills.

“The additional multiply funding, part of the Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) will be used to provide a range of additional training opportunities in adult numeracy. These opportunities will complement the work of our existing commissioned adult education providers; Aspire Sussex Ltd, Albion In The Community and Asphaleia.

“Following the Government announcement earlier this month, we will be working alongside partners, stakeholders and communities to develop our Investment Plan for submission to the Department for Education for the 30 June 2022 deadline.”