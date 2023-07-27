NationalWorldTV
Crawley pub to host special event for the Rugby World Cup

Goffs Manor plans to host a special outdoor pub experience for the Rugby World Cup this September.
By Ellis Peters
Published 27th Jul 2023, 14:47 BST

In time for kick off on September 8, the pub will erect an outdoor marquee, bringing rugby fans the atmosphere of the stadium in the comfort of their local pub.

A range of craft beers and real cask ales will be on offer to accompany a special sharing snack menu for guests watching the matches. The Hall & Woodhouse team will provide table service throughout, so fans can catch every key moment of the matches.

Peter Hurdle, General Manager of Goffs Manor, said: “Rugby is a sport that really brings the community together and creates an incredible atmosphere for fans to indulge in.

Goffs manor. Picture: Hall & WoodhouseGoffs manor. Picture: Hall & Woodhouse
Goffs manor. Picture: Hall & Woodhouse

“We’re looking forward to welcoming guests to our family-friendly environment to meet up with their friends and enjoy the tournament with great food and drink - bringing the best of the Rugby World Cup to Southgate.”

Goffs Manor will show all England games from September 8, along with other main games throughout the tournament ending on October 28. A special burger deal will be offered exclusively during the Rugby World Cup. For £15, fans will be able to enjoy any burger on the menu plus a pint of Outland Hazy IPA or Badger Beer, any soft drink, a 175ml house wine, or a pint of cider.

Tickets and bookings are not required to watch matches at Goffs Manor, and tables are offered on a first come first serve basis.