Cancer Research UK’s popular Race for Life, which is hosted across Sussex, is inclusive, with a fun supportive atmosphere and everyone of all ages and abilities is encouraged to take part and raise money to help beat cancer.

Following the Covid pandemic, the charity’s much-loved Race for Life and Pretty Muddy series has returned with 20 events in six locations this summer in East and West Sussex.

The event in Crawley’s Tilgate Park took place today and had already raised more than £58,000 by 10.30am.

Crawley Observer and Sussex World editor Mark Dunford was there to take photographs of some of the participants in this morning’s 10K run.

Can you spot yourself or someone you know, in our picture gallery?

Have you read?: Missing Crawley teen believed to be with two other girls - Dial 999 if you see them

For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter and on Facebook.

1. Crawley Race for Life 2022 10K run at Tilgate Park. Photo by Mark Dunford Photo: Mark Dunford Photo Sales

2. Crawley Race for Life 2022 10K run at Tilgate Park. Photo by Mark Dunford Photo: Mark Dunford Photo Sales

3. Crawley Race for Life (32).jpg 10K run at Tilgate Park. Photo by Mark Dunford Photo: Mark Dunford Photo Sales

4. Crawley Race for Life 2022 10K run at Tilgate Park. Photo by Mark Dunford Photo: Mark Dunford Photo Sales