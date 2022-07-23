Cancer Research UK’s popular Race for Life, which is hosted across Sussex, is inclusive, with a fun supportive atmosphere and everyone of all ages and abilities is encouraged to take part and raise money to help beat cancer.
Following the Covid pandemic, the charity’s much-loved Race for Life and Pretty Muddy series has returned with 20 events in six locations this summer in East and West Sussex.
The event in Crawley’s Tilgate Park took place today and had already raised more than £58,000 by 10.30am.
Crawley Observer and Sussex World editor Mark Dunford was there to take photographs of some of the participants in this morning’s 10K run.
Can you spot yourself or someone you know, in our picture gallery?