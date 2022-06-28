Crawley remembers The Windrush Generation with traditional dance display at museum

The event started with Warriors of Praise DrumBeat drumming to welcome The Deputy Ambassador of Barbados wife Laurel Morris, Mayor Jilly Hart, MP Henry Smith, and Cllr Michael Jones

Laurel Morris delivered a powerful and enlightening presentation on Windrush that challenged attendees and gave them food for thought.

There was further drumming by DrumBeat and Warrior of Praise gospel choir.

Windrush event took place at the Crawley Museum last Sunday

The event included gospel singing from the Seven Day Adventist Choir, and poems by Yo Webster and Irma.

Attendees at Crawley Museum got the taste of the Caribbean with tropical drinks, snacks, Fishcakes by Yo, and Caribbean food supplied by Turtle Bay.

Co Founder and Deputy Chair of DIVERSECrawley Irma A. Stuart-Tei, said: “It was very exciting and informative. Many of the general public were curious to learn about the Windrush Generation, and some were not even aware about the Windrush Generation.”