Crawley schoolboy raises thousands for the Red Cross Ukraine Crisis appeal

Caleb Whitley from Crawley wanted to do something to help families who are caught up in the conflict and had an idea to use £50 he’d saved to buy chocolate bars to sell to his neighbours.

Caleb’s mum, Rachel, got in touch with the CEO of Tesco to see what they could do to help and the Crawley branch agreed to contribute £400 worth of chocolate for free. He has raised over £2000, smashing his original target of £150.

Caleb said: “It’s been nice that I can help people in need and who are struggling. It feels good because I didn’t expect to raise this much money. I thought I would only raise about £150 by selling the chocolate in our street, but that’s got a lot bigger.

Caleb raising money at school

“I wouldn’t be afraid to do it again, because now I can see that one person can make such a difference.”

Caleb’s Mum Rachel Whitley, said: “People are wanting to get behind Caleb because he is so young and is doing something in kindness for others. People do want to support the chocolate sales and the cause we are raising money for.”

“It’s been great that so many people have got involved in our community. It’s a real blessing to be able to support Ukraine in some way.”

What started out as a chocolate sale in the street has mushroomed to a community-wide fundraising event, which Caleb has been able to take to his football club, youth group, church, old primary school and his new secondary school.

Caleb at Tesco

Store Manager at Tesco Crawley Extra Sean Mullins, said: “It was really touching that an 11-year-old boy had thought about how he could help. In our store, we have a couple of colleagues that have family living in Ukraine, so it was close to our hearts.”

“For me, this act of kindness is really moving - that a young boy would use his own pocket money to help people in need. It makes me feel proud to know that I can help Caleb to help people in Ukraine.” He continued.

Caleb and his mum Rachel are incredibly pleased with the commitment and support people in the local community have given during this time.