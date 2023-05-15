Crawley schools close as Southern Water water shortages continue - water station set up at K2 Leisure Centre

Hundreds of customers across West Sussex were left with no water on Sunday, May 14, and Southern Water said the issue was “caused by a failure at Hardham Water Supply Works.”
The issue continues in Crawley with schools and some households still without water. A water station has been set up in K2 Leisure Centre for customers who are still affected.
Here is a list of schools that we can confirm are closed:
- West Green Primary
- Langley Green Primary
- St Andrew's C of E Primary School
- Maidenbower Primary schools
- Brook Infant School and Nursery
- Milton Mount Primary School (closed until 1pm)