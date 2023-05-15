Edit Account-Sign Out
Crawley schools close as Southern Water water shortages continue - water station set up at K2 Leisure Centre

Schools across Crawley have had to close today (May 15) due to water shortages caused by Southern Water.

By Ellis Peters
Published 15th May 2023, 09:45 BST

Hundreds of customers across West Sussex were left with no water on Sunday, May 14, and Southern Water said the issue was “caused by a failure at Hardham Water Supply Works.”

The issue continues in Crawley with schools and some households still without water. A water station has been set up in K2 Leisure Centre for customers who are still affected.

Here is a list of schools that we can confirm are closed:

Crawley schools close as Southern Water water shortages continue - water station set up at K2 Leisure CentreCrawley schools close as Southern Water water shortages continue - water station set up at K2 Leisure Centre
Crawley schools close as Southern Water water shortages continue - water station set up at K2 Leisure Centre
- West Green Primary

- Langley Green Primary

- St Andrew's C of E Primary School

- Maidenbower Primary schools

- Brook Infant School and Nursery

- Milton Mount Primary School (closed until 1pm)

