Crawley Secondary School celebrates ‘Diversity Day’ and raises money for local charities

The event was hosted by the school to celebrate the diversity of its pupils, and the local community. There was a big focus on Pride and culture.
The first part of the day was held for members of the school community but an invite was extended to family and friends for the latter half.
A vibrant array of student-hosted stalls were scattered around the school grounds. The stalls included rainbow-themed cakes, aromatic world food, homemade jewellery, henna, and face painting.
Students and staff donned the dress of their cultural heritage or wore Pride-themed clothing in celebration of their uniqueness.
The team of staff members who organised the Diversity Day event was delighted at how much it has managed to raise for two incredible charities: Crawley LGBT and Refugees Welcome Crawley.
A teacher from ICC said: “We’re all really proud of the hard work our students, and staff, put into making our first Diversity Day such a success! It couldn’t have been done without everyone’s positivity and collaborative attitude.
“I hope days like this create safe spaces for all those who are marginalised to celebrate themselves at ICC, as well as within the local community as the event expands in the coming years. I’m excited to see what next year will bring!”
See more: Crawley primary school achieves big in RSPB’s ‘Wild Award Scheme’, Bugsy Malone on the Crawley stage, Crawley Secondary School raises £14,000 for local disability charity by completing 24-hour football challenge
ICC is an inclusive, community school and works tirelessly to secure every child’s success. The school has high expectations and supports all students to succeed and celebrates success.