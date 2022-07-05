Crawley Secondary School celebrates ‘Diversity Day’ and raises money for local charities

The event was hosted by the school to celebrate the diversity of its pupils, and the local community. There was a big focus on Pride and culture.

The first part of the day was held for members of the school community but an invite was extended to family and friends for the latter half.

A vibrant array of student-hosted stalls were scattered around the school grounds. The stalls included rainbow-themed cakes, aromatic world food, homemade jewellery, henna, and face painting.

ICC school children with PRIDE flag

Students and staff donned the dress of their cultural heritage or wore Pride-themed clothing in celebration of their uniqueness.

The team of staff members who organised the Diversity Day event was delighted at how much it has managed to raise for two incredible charities: Crawley LGBT and Refugees Welcome Crawley.

A teacher from ICC said: “We’re all really proud of the hard work our students, and staff, put into making our first Diversity Day such a success! It couldn’t have been done without everyone’s positivity and collaborative attitude.

“I hope days like this create safe spaces for all those who are marginalised to celebrate themselves at ICC, as well as within the local community as the event expands in the coming years. I’m excited to see what next year will bring!”

Students in traditional clothing