Crawley Slimming World achieve success and encourages others to join their award-winning team

Slimming World have launched a campaign to recruit more people with a passion for helping others for the “best work in the world” with a special Slimming World careers Opportunity Event planned. This will take place at Singing Hills Golf Centre on Friday, May 6 at 6pm-9pm.

Hayley Caliskan is a Gold-Award winning consultant of almost ten years and manages a team of 4 Consultants who run 14 Slimming World groups in Crawley, Horley & East Grinstead,

Hayley said: “We’re going through a period of steady growth. In 47 years, millions of people have changed their lives with Slimming World’s brilliant combination of a hunger-busting eating plan, increased activity and weekly group support.

Hayley Caliskan, pictured with Margaret Miles-Bramwell(OBE, FRSA)

“Now, with obesity at an all-time high, two out of three adults in the UK are overweight or obese and government predictions say that 80% of men and 70% of women will be overweight or obese in the next decade.

“The demand for our unique warm and friendly approach has never been greater.

“At Slimming World we have the best eating plan in the world where members can, and do, lose weight without ever having to go hungry,”

“We have the best understanding of the psychology of slimming and we choose Consultants for their empathy, warmth and understanding. We have the best training in the business too.

“Every Consultant who comes on board goes through an in-depth training programme and is awarded diplomas in nutrition and the psychology of weight management, as well as successfully running their own slimming business.”

Slimming World is looking for people who have lost weight themselves with the organisation, people who can share their own weight-loss success to build a fabulous career. There are also vacancies for experienced managers to help co-ordinate the work in the area and ensure that our unique support is available in every community.

Hayley adds: “Every Slimming World group helps members achieve long-term success through healthy lifestyle changes. Food Optimising is a unique and healthy eating plan which satisfies the biggest of appetites.

“It encourages people to fill up on unlimited amounts of satisfying foods such as meat, fish, poultry, vegetables, fruit, eggs, pasta and much more, and to enjoy meals with the whole family. Meals like curry and rice, lasagne, Sunday roasts and even fish and chips. Members love the fact that they aren’t restricted.

“Just as importantly, we provide support 52 weeks of the year and our members know from the minute they first walk through the door, often when their self-esteem is at its lowest, that they will never be judged, that their details are completely confidential and that they are with people who understand them – because we’ve all been Slimming World members ourselves.”