Crawley student wins Vanessa Award for theatrical role

Year 7 pupil Oakley has been a member of the British Theatre Academy (BTA) for two years. The Vanessa Awards are run by the BTA to celebrate successes of its members.
This is a fantastic achievement. Oakley will be playing Hagrid in the upcoming junior production of Hogwartz at Worth on 15/16 June as well as Dragon in the BTA production of Shrek at The Chequer Mead later in the year.
Worth School has a strong reputation for Drama with three major productions a year, as well as offering the subject as GCSE and A Level options.