Crawley student wins Vanessa Award for theatrical role

Worth School student Oakley Tancred has won a prestigious Vanessa Award for best young supporting actor for his role playing Olaf in Frozen.

Oakley Tancred with his Vanessa Award

Year 7 pupil Oakley has been a member of the British Theatre Academy (BTA) for two years. The Vanessa Awards are run by the BTA to celebrate successes of its members.

This is a fantastic achievement. Oakley will be playing Hagrid in the upcoming junior production of Hogwartz at Worth on 15/16 June as well as Dragon in the BTA production of Shrek at The Chequer Mead later in the year.

