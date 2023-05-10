Edit Account-Sign Out
Crawley student wins Vanessa Award for theatrical role

Worth School student Oakley Tancred has won a prestigious Vanessa Award for best young supporting actor for his role playing Olaf in Frozen.

By Howard GriggsContributor
Published 10th May 2023, 15:30 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 15:31 BST
Oakley Tancred with his Vanessa Award
Oakley Tancred with his Vanessa Award

Year 7 pupil Oakley has been a member of the British Theatre Academy (BTA) for two years. The Vanessa Awards are run by the BTA to celebrate successes of its members.

This is a fantastic achievement. Oakley will be playing Hagrid in the upcoming junior production of Hogwartz at Worth on 15/16 June as well as Dragon in the BTA production of Shrek at The Chequer Mead later in the year.

Worth School has a strong reputation for Drama with three major productions a year, as well as offering the subject as GCSE and A Level options.

Related topics:Crawley