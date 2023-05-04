Crawley swimmer makes a splash for Diabetes UK

UK Power Networks’ accountant, Emma House, is swimming the 44-mile distance of the Channel, from England to France and back, for Diabetes UK.

Emma House, a project accountant at UK Power Networks, in Hazelwick Avenue, Crawley, has challenged herself to get fitter through Diabetes UK’s Swim22, swimming the distance of the English Channel.

Thirteen miles in, things are going swimmingly, so she’s doubled her original target and now aims to swim 44-miles, the equivalent of England to France and back. Emma is backing Diabetes UK to support a colleague whose son has diabetes, helped by company match funding up to £100.

She swims several times a week, clocking up each mile by completing 65 lengths of the pool, and plans to complete 2,860 lengths to reach her ultimate target by the end of June.

Emma said: “I needed to get fitter and enjoy swimming so Swim22 was a great way to keep me motivated and raise money for Diabetes UK.

“I am not a fast swimmer, but I have sped up a lot since I started swimming and I’m definitely finding it easier and not aching as much as I was. My original goal was to swim a mile in one go by June, but I achieved that by Easter, smashing my target, which was wonderful.

“What I’m enjoying most about swimming is meeting people and other swimmers are now cheering me on. I don’t like swimming in the sea at all, so I won’t be swimming the real Channel!”

Jill Steaton, head of the South East coast and London region of Diabetes UK, said: “Emma has set herself quite a challenge – we wish her the best and also want to say thank you to her for thinking of Diabetes UK. All the money raised from Swim22 will go towards funding ground-breaking research, care services and campaigns that can change the lives of those living with diabetes.”

Nationally, 4.8 million people are living with diabetes in the UK, and a further 12 million are at risk of type 2 diabetes. The money raised by Swim22 will help Diabetes UK fund the development of life-changing treatments.

