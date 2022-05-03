Eight walkers set their alarms early to hear the Dawn Chorus, with twenty different bird songs identified.

The walkers experienced the visual delight of a rare Heron’s flight across St Margaret’s Parish Fields within the proposed Ifield Jubilee Park.

Crawley Community Awards Winner 2016 David Moon led the walk which followed the Friendly Dragon Trail.

The Dawn Chorus Trekkers

The walk coincided with Ifield’s May Day Fayre, which was accompanied by local stalls -including a Save West of Ifield stall - and Punch and Judy performances.

The walks take place every Saturday at 11am from the Plough in Ifield Village. All welcome.