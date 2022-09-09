Crawley will host local proclamation of the new sovereign

The Mayor of Crawley, Councillor Jilly Hart, will read the proclamation at two o’clock on Sunday (September 11) in front of the town hall.

Members of the public and local businesses have been invited to attend the occasion.

The news comes after the death of Queen Elizabeth II yesterday.

Photo by Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images

After spending the afternoon under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Her Majesty died ‘peacefully’ and surrounded by family yesterday evening.

Before the announcement of her death, members of the Royal Family raced up to Scotland from all over the country to spend time with the sovereign, who ruled over the Commonwealth for nearly 71 years.

The news has left leaders, organisations and citizens all over the world shaken, with many gathering to lay commemorative flowers and wreaths at memorials all over the country.