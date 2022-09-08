Patricia Cassidy, from Ifield, underwent a lifestyle overhaul after the condition that led her to gain weight disappeared. Having suffered from painful neuropathy in her feet for a decade, Patricia was left unable to walk.

The weight piled on and she eventually went to a surgeon asking to have her feet amputated. He refused on the basis that the condition often clears up after a few years, which was the case for Patricia. She was delighted to once again be able to walk without pain.

Patricia, 58, began walking, and was delighted to find that she’d lost half a stone. At a size 28 and weighing in at almost 22 stone she began to wonder how much healthier she could get if she overhauled her diet.

Crawley woman’s facial recognition software on phone fails after losing 7 stone

Having seen Jane Plan advertised on the television, Patricia signed up.

Jane Plan delivers meals prepared by a chef, and gives access to a ‘Lose Learn Live hub’, which includes psychological support and guidance from a team of nutritionists and behaviour change psychologists. Plans include support for dietary requirements such as halal, vegan, vegetarian, and diabetic, with dairy-free and gluten-free options.

Patricia said: “I struggled with my weight from the onset of the neuropathy, gradually becoming larger and larger due to my inability to exercise. When I went out for meals, I had to stretch to reach the food on the table; my tummy was so big I had the chair pushed out a long way. I was devastated that I could not sit my grandson on me to read him a story.

“My loss was so dramatic that my face completely changed shape. The fact that my phone refused to recognise me was great motivation to continue, proving my hard work was paying off. I had to remap my Face ID settings so that it would agree it was me again!”

Recent research states that people of average height need to lose about eight pounds for anyone to notice the difference in the face.

Jane Plan’s Founder and CEO Jane Michell, says: “Patricia having to reprogramme her phone’s facial recognition is a sure indicator of a fresh start!

“We are delighted that, along with exercise, Jane Plan has been able to offer her the tools she needs to ensure a healthy and sustainable lifestyle overhaul.”

Members can choose from plans that range from just one month to six months. These are set specifically to offer the right amount of time to educate on the psychology of healthful eating, and the implementation of good habits that will last a lifetime. The meals include everything except fruit, vegetables, and dairy, which customers add according to their own preferences, adding flexibility to each meal.

Jane Plan is the brainchild of Jane Michell, a former Director of Nutrition for hospital-based weight-loss programmes. She set up Jane Plan, a kind, simple, science-based programme, as an antithesis to popular but unhealthy fad diets. Since 2010, Jane Plan has delivered more than 25 million meals to thousands of people, repairing their relationship with food.