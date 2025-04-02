Crawley's Romesh Ranganathan talks mental health as he graces cover of Runner's World

Image: Julian Benjamin / Runner’s World

Crawley-born comedian Romesh Ranganathan has appeared on the cover of Runner’s World magazine, ahead of running for the Teenage Cancer Trust at this year’s London Marathon.

The teacher-turned-comedian opened up about his mental health and the importance of running to his wellbeing in the monthly mag’s cover feature, telling reporters that depression and anxiety represent an ‘ongoing struggle in his life’.

“When I was 18 or 19 years old, I feel like I came very close [to] ending my life,” he told Runner’s World UK. “I just couldn’t see the point in carrying on. I was super depressed. Then I started to do suicide ideation, where you start to fantasise about it. The best way I can describe it, when I thought about taking my own life, it felt like a weight was being lifted. Mental health is something I’m still aware of, and it’s been a battle for me. I think once you come close to something like that, it’s a bit like being an ex-smoker: you have to stay on top of it.

"I’m very privileged in my life now, but sometimes I can feel I might be getting a little dark in my head, or the anxiety creep in. Sometimes, to be honest with you, it can be that I’ve not been running. But it’s been an ongoing struggle. I’ve only relatively recently dealt with this prick that’s living inside my head, this inner voice that’s constantly telling me I’m a piece of shit. That’s something I’ve had to live with for a long time. Now I don’t have it anymore, but I know what it’s like.”

Running, it seems, is something Ranganathan has come to later in life – despite negative experiences with exercise as a teen.

"My recollection of running was being forced to do the cross-country as part of PE,” he said. “It was always the PE lesson that you dreaded, because you hadn’t done any running and you just dragged yourself round. I was massively overweight and not very fit, and I have memories of my PE teacher shouting, ‘Come on, Ranganathan! Pick your feet up!’”

Read the full interview with Romesh Ranganathan in the May issue of Runner’s World UK, on sale now.