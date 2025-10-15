'Crazy' plans to build house on West Sussex village green withdrawn

Plans to build a house on a little village green in West Sussex – condemned by nearby residents as ‘crazy’ – have now been withdrawn.

A planning application was lodged last month to build a two-bedroom bungalow with garden and car space on a patch of land in Woodlands Way, Southwater, near Horsham.

But local residents responded angrily to the proposals which would have required the felling of two mature oak trees – both of which have protection orders on them.

They raised a flood of objections with one describing it as ‘a crazy idea’ and another deriding it as ‘ridiculous.’ They added: “There are enough new builds being built in Southwater, this land should be maintained for nature, this is not a concrete jungle, this is Southwater – a little leafy village!”

Another said: “This green space is an invaluable community asset, it is home to at least nine mature oak trees and a variety of wild flowers and it includes a public footpath. It is also a cherished space frequently used by local children.”

Others raised concerns over traffic and parking problems in the area.

But this week Horsham District Council confirmed that the planning application has now been withdrawn.