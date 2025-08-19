Crimestoppers targets Arun in new bid to improve community safety
The campaign is designed to amplify awareness of the charity’s 100 per cent anonymous reporting service which, it is hoped, will empower residents to share vital information about a range of criminal activities, including drug dealing, violent crime, criminal gangs, anti-social behaviour, domestic abuse, drink driving and drug dealing.
They will be working directly with young people through Fearless, their own Youth Service, to provide training at secondary schools and colleges, and organisers hope the new plan will help residents share crucial information that can make a big difference to local policing.
Regional Manager for Crimestoppers Sussex, Annabelle Goodenough, said: "We receive significant information from the community across Sussex, leading directly to seizures of drugs and weapons, stolen goods, arrests, and the safeguarding of vulnerable adults and children. This demonstrates the tangible impact of anonymous reporting."
Chair of the Safer Arun Partnership, Councillor Alan Butcher, added: "We're excited to be partnering with Crimestoppers to promote the charity and inform residents of the option to report crime anonymously. This campaign will hopefully encourage people to feel more confident about reporting and to let them know that the information they share directly helps to strengthen our local communities."
To pass on crime information anonymously, visit visit the charity’s website – https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ – to fill in a secure, anonymous form, or call the contact centre on freephone 0800 555 111.