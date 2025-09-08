Crisis faces major Horsham theatre company that's been in town for 71 years

A crisis is facing a major Horsham theatre company which has been in the town for more than 70 years.

Horsham Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society – one of the south east’s premier amateur companies – is facing ‘homelessness’ and is in a desperate search for new premises.

Society members have been using the former ambulance service building in Hurst Road, Horsham, for the past seven years since they were forced to move out of their previous base at Broadbridge Heath Leisure Centre because it was being rebuilt.

But now they are having to move again because the former ambulance building is to be used as a food waste centre.

Society chairman Tess Kennedy said she was ‘hugely disappointed’ as the society had been promised ‘like for like premises’ when the old leisure centre was knocked down.

“We hugely compromised on space and storage when we went into the old ambulance station on Hurst Road, and it is quite a dilapidated space. Nevertheless, we spent time and money making it fit for purpose and having to now move again is a huge issue.

“The council have not been forthcoming with any potential new homes for us, but myself and my other trustees – who all work full time – have been very proactive, searching for our own home.

“HAODS is a charity and non-profit community organisation, so unfortunately most commercial units are way out of our price range. If we had our own premises, then we could enhance our income by sub-letting which we used to do back in the day. Unfortunately, the ambulance station is so dilapidated we lost most of our hirers.”

She described HAODS as ‘a family.’ “People have met their soulmates there, we have shared weddings and births and supported each other when beloved members have passed away.

“We bring a huge amount to the community; we sing for free whenever the council have asked us at many various events throughout the last few years: Americana, Sunday Funday, Christmas carolling etc

“It would be a huge shame if we had to disband after bringing entertainment to Horsham for the last 71 years.”

The society was formed in December 1953 and currently has around 100 members. It performs a minimum of three and sometimes four shows a year, mainly at Horsham’s Capitol Theatre but also at Barns Green Village Hall and Horsham’s QE2 school.

Next year it will be using Christ’s Hospital theatre, Bohunt School and Barns Green hall because the Capitol Theatre is due to temporarily close for refurbishment.

Meanwhile, an urgent hunt for new premises continues as the society is required to leave the former ambulance station in January.

Says Tess: “In an ideal world, we would like us all to be in the same premises, actors and backstage alike. We require a rehearsal room with enough space for 40/50 people to rehearse comfortably, a workshop (double height) where our backstage people can build props and scenery; a kitchen, multiple bathrooms, and a lot of storage for all of our costumes.”

Anyone who can help can contact HAODS at https://haods.co.uk/