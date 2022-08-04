Crisis puts Horsham Community Fridge scheme under threat

The scheme – which aims to stop food waste – has proved a lifeline for many in a time of rising food prices.

It has been operating from Horsham Wellbeing Hub near The Forum but organisers have now been told they need to find new premises.

Coordinators Victoria Wyllie, Jill Oliver and Nicola Fryatt have launched a desperate search and are hoping someone can come forward to help.

Horsham Community Fridge: Volunteers collect food from local supermarkets each evening, store it in fridges and freezers before giving it away to anyone who wants it. The scheme has saved tonnes of good food going to waste.

"We’re being evicted and at the moment we have nowhere else to go,” said Jill.

Horsham Community Fridge, part of the Community Fridge Network, has been operating in Horsham since October 2020.

Every evening, volunteers collect ‘good to eat’ fresh food from local supermarkets – such as Waitrose, M&S, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and the Co-op – which would otherwise be thrown out and sent to landfill.

It is then stored in fridges and freezers before being given away free of charge to anyone who wants it. “We don’t assess anyone. We don’t charge. It’s all completely free,” said Jill.

Volunteers at Horsham Community Fridge

"We have saved nearly 44 tonnes of food from going into the local landfill site.”

She said Horsham District Council had served notice on them last week requiring them to leave the Wellbeing Hub by the beginning of September because the premises were needed by a new retailer.

Scores of people currently attend the hub every week on Tuesdays and Thursdays, along with ‘Pop Ups’ at various church venues around Horsham on Saturdays.

Organisesrs had been hoping to expand even further.

They currently have more than 100 people volunteering to help run the scheme and they have recently been awarded a 5-star hygiene rating for the way they operate.

In a statement, the coordinators say: “HCF ideally would like to have a venue in central Horsham. We require an area to permanently store six fridges and freezers.

"We also need additional shelving area for collected crates of food not required to be in a fridge or freezer and space for our tables, cleaning and admin documents.

"We then need an area that will be accessible to the public when we are open.

“The collectors require to access the venue in the evenings up to 10.30pm in order to weigh and store the food that has been collected that evening.

“We do not have money for rent, but we currently negotiated with the council to pay £200 per quarter for the electricity usage at The Wellbeing Hub – we could do this at any new premises.”

And in a heartfelt plea to anyone who can help, the coordinators say: “Please we need your help to assist us in remaining open for the people of Horsham, especially now when food prices are rising at an alarming rate.”

Anyone who can help is asked to email: [email protected]

Horsham Community Fridge works with the charity Fareshare.org.uk and is part of the Community Fridge Network registered with the charity Hubbub.