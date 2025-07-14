'Critical' gas line reconnection works set to take place in Midhurst's North Street

Image: Pixabay

‘Critical’ gas line reconnection works are set to start in North Street, Midhurst, soon, as gas network company SGN prepares for increased energy demands in the autumn and winter.

The work follows the disconnection of the gas network in the town centre in 2023, as a precautionary measure following that summer’s Angel Inn fire. In order to maintain local supplies until now, SGN says it has redirected the gas flow around the surrounding network, manipulating pressures to maintain a constant supply.

But, with autumn just around the corner, the company is now saying this is no longer a viable alternative, and gas supplies need to be reconnected in order to ensure everyone gets the supply they need.

The works will start on July 21 and are expected to take up to six weeks to complete. Traffic measures will be installed on July 22, however, in order to enable the completion of the Gold Cup Polo weekend and the movement of several lorries from the site at nearby Cowdray Park.

installed on the A286 in North Street between its junctions with Lambert’s Lane and Cowdray Court. To help minimise disruption and ensure traffic flow is maintained through the town, we’ll be manning the lights from 7am and 7pm each day.

In addition, parking bays directly opposite the hotel and around our work area will need to be suspended during the project.

SGN Project Manager Charles Lacey said: “We need to urgently redirect some of our key gas network infrastructure before September to ensure Midhurst homes and businesses continue to receive a safe and reliable supply of gas. If we don’t reconnect this pipe, there’s a significant risk of losing gas supplies across Midhurst, including the college and the Riverbank GP surgery. This would be extremely disruptive with all properties off gas for some time.

“We haven’t carried out this work sooner because we’re governed by road space availability managed by the local authority. We needed this to be granted as we will be diverting the gas main into the carriageway in North Street. This work was initially delayed six weeks, but our expert team – who monitor the gas network, pressures and demands – have advised the risk is too great to delay the required work any further.”

Charles added: “Our engineers will be redirecting the gas main into the road to avoid the unsafe building structure. Excavating next to the hotel may further compromise the building and the work involved to redirect our pipe is significant. While we estimate this work may take six weeks, we’ll be working extended hours to try and complete it sooner than planned to reduce disruption to the community and road users.

“We recognise roadworks are frustrating, but this work is essential to ensuring a reliable supply of gas is maintained to Midhurst properties. We thank the community in advance for your understanding.”