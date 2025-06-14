Crocheted soft toy sensations

Hook-a-duck, a whale or something else! Jess talks about her amazing crocheted animals

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jess Snape from Newick first picked up a crochet hook in early 2024, and now she's selling her soft toys in local fayres and on Etsy.

Jess explains how it all began. "I started crocheting about a year ago, I saw people doing it on Tiktok, and making videos where they show a ball of wool and then they turn it into something, and I thought that's so cool. And so I watched some videos on youtube and got myself a little crochet hook and some wool and just started. At first it did take a long time, I think you have to do it a little and often. Sometimes I'd think, I can't do this, but then it clicks, once you've got the basic stitch, you can do alot things. The first thing I made was a duck, which is where my business name "hook-a-duck" came from, and then I went on to make whales, and then onwards from there to make some bigger ones."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I mainly make animals, because there are so many different types. The bigger toys like the elephants and the giraffes take much longer than the little rounder ones, probably about six to eight hours, whereas a duck may take about 45 minutes. For my markets I focus on ducks, key rings and smaller things. People don't want to spend more than about five or ten pounds, so an elephant for £10 would be massively underselling it for the amount of work that's gone into it, so I tend to keep my bigger soft toys for presents. I also make sloths wearing graduation hats, and bride and groom ducks, using tulle for the vail, they're becoming more popular."

Jess Snape's crocheted soft toys. SR2506091. Pic SR Staff/Nationalworld

"At my fayres the keyrings are £5, small soft toys like the ducks are £7, and the sloths are around £15. I'll make other animals, if people just message me, I'm happy to make most things."

You buy Jess's soft toys or message her on her socials - Etsy- https://hookaduckcreations.etsy.com, on Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/hook_a.duck?igsh=MXRuc2kzZ2I3Nnk4OA==, and she's on TikTok- https://www.tiktok.com/@jesssnapee?_t=ZN-8wojrZbVJ0I&_r=1

Very soon can buy in person from Jess at the Cuckfield summer Fayre, and Patcham Duck Fayre in August. She smiled "I've just got to go there!"