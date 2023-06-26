NationalWorldTV
Croquet Training

On Friday June 23 some members Chanctonbury Probus Club held a practice / training day on the art of croquet at Duncton.
By John GilbertContributor
Published 26th Jun 2023, 11:13 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 11:14 BST
Winners and runners upWinners and runners up
The weather was perfect for the occasion which was organised by Angela and Clive Jones, in preparation for the big day, the Inter Probus Croquet competition, in August.

The winners of the days even were Simon Powlson and Jim Heath (right of the photo). It was suggested that one of the players looked a little like Rod Stuart!

Afterwards, members met in the Badgers pub for an enjoyable lunch and a discussion on tactics for the coming big event! As always the food was excellent.

Anybody interested in joining, and being part of this active club and its many social activities, please contact the secretary [email protected]