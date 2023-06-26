Croquet Training

On Friday June 23 some members Chanctonbury Probus Club held a practice / training day on the art of croquet at Duncton.

Winners and runners up

The weather was perfect for the occasion which was organised by Angela and Clive Jones, in preparation for the big day, the Inter Probus Croquet competition, in August.

The winners of the days even were Simon Powlson and Jim Heath (right of the photo). It was suggested that one of the players looked a little like Rod Stuart!

Afterwards, members met in the Badgers pub for an enjoyable lunch and a discussion on tactics for the coming big event! As always the food was excellent.