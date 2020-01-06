Crowborough Beacon Golf Club raises impressive amount for charity

A Crowborough golf club raised thousands of pounds for charity this year by holding a series of fundraising events.

Crowborough Beacon Golf Club presented cheques amounting to more than £17,000 at their AGM on Saturday, January 4.

A representative of Macmillan Cancer Support accepting a cheque at Crowborough Beacon Golf Club's AGM

Funds were equally shared between the club captain’s chosen charities for 2019, Macmillan Cancer Support and Crowborough Community First Responders.

Both charities were ‘thrilled’ with the amounts raised and spoke about how the money will be used.

The money was raised throughout 2019 at charity events organised by the club, now in its 125th year.

Incoming captains have selected Anthony Nolan and Breast Cancer UK as their 2020 charities and it is hoped they will match last year’s fundraising total.