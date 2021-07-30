Crowborough brewery burned to the ground by lightning

Good Things Brewery Company in Sand Hill Lane, Boars Head, was struck by lightning on Sunday July 25.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire & Rescue said crews were called just after 1pm and six fire engines were used to tackle the blaze.

The spokesperson said, “The barn was fully involved in the blaze.”

Photo from Good Things Brewing Co SUS-210730-091430001

The fire service confirmed the cause of the fire was linked to thunderstorms and lightning in the area.

Chris Drummond, the brewery’s founder, set up a funding page to start and put the brewery back together.

He said on the funding page, “Our 17th century family barn and home to our brewery got struck by lightning and burned to the ground.

“Our family and brewery team here are absolutely gutted and lost for words, we have a long journey ahead of us but are so thankful to everyone that has reached out to help so far.

Photo from Good Things Brewing Co SUS-210730-091500001

“So many of you are asking to help and we cannot thank you enough for this, we have set this page up for all of those that have asked to support us.

“Thank you so much, we will keep you up to date with our journey as we progress.

“These funds will help our family to get started with clearing the site down, making it safe and give us a head start in reconstructing what we have lost.

“Thank you once again, Chris, Kat and all the Good Things Brewing Co Team.”

Photo from Good Things Brewing Co SUS-210730-091450001

Only days after the fire, nearly £18,000 has been raised through the funding page.

To donate to the brewery and keep up with the progress, go to: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-rebuild-our-brewery-home